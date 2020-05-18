Maruti rolls out guidelines for its workshops and service centres

- SOPs devised to ensure safety

- Employees trained to make service contact less

With workshops and service centres opening up, Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a set of detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for its vast network of over 3800 service centers across 1914 cities. These SOPs are devised to ensure safety and wel-lbeing of the customers and staff. They adhere to all the advisories and guidelines stipulated by the State and Central Governments. Maruti Suzuki Service centres would be operational with the adherence to SOP’s across the locations cleared for starting operations as per the Government’s lockdown guidelines.

Speaking on the rollout of SOPs for the service centres, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Maruti Suzuki is committed to taking every possible effort to ensure the safety of customers visiting the service centres. With Social Distancing as the new normal, we encourage our customers to avail convenience and safety of doorstep services such as ‘Service on Wheels’ and ‘Pick and Drop’. With these service initiatives customers need not step out of their homes for car servicing.”