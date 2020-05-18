Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Renault Triber AMT bookings open; price starts at Rs 6.18 lakh

Renault Triber AMT bookings open; price starts at Rs 6.18 lakh

May 18, 2020, 01:25 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
11569 Views
Write a comment
Renault Triber AMT bookings open; price starts at Rs 6.18 lakh

- Available in three variants – RXL, RXT and RXZ

- Powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder ENERGY petrol engine

Post much wait, Renault India has started accepting booking for the Triber EASY-R AMT. The BS6 Renault Triber EASY-R AMT is available in three variants - RXL, RXT and RXZ, with more than 25 key features as standard. The Triber AMT is available at an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 6.18 lakh. Potential customers can book the automatic version of the Triber online or at a Renault dealership.

The EASY-R AMT comes mated to the existing BS6 compliant 1.0-litre, three-cylinder ENERGY petrol engine that produces 72bhp and 96Nm of torque. The vehicle continues to be offered with more than 30 class leading features like EASYFIX seats, SUV Skid plates, LED Instrument Cluster, twin ac with vents in second and third row, styled flex wheels, high ground clearance of 182mm, eight-inch touchscreen MediaNav Evolution system and more. 

The ex-showroom prices for the BS6 compliant Renault Triber EASY-R AMT are as follows –

RXL EASY-R – Rs 6.18 lakh

RXT EASY-R – Rs 6.68 lakh

RXZ EASY-R – Rs 7.22 lakh 

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “With the AMT version of TRIBER, we will further enhance the USPs of TRIBER - Flexible, Attractive and Affordable. Looking at the evolving customer preferences, the AMT technology is becoming a popular choice across segments and we are happy to build on our portfolio with the Renault TRIBER EASY-R AMT. It is very motivating to see the outstanding response from customers and today we will take another step forward in the TRIBER journey with the launch of the Renault TRIBER EASY-R AMT.”

  • Renault
  • Triber
  • Renault Triber
Renault Triber Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.84 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.01 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 5.53 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 5.84 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.89 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.55 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 5.79 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.54 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.55 Lakh onwards

