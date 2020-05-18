BS6 Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol launched; prices start at Rs 9.50 lakh

- BS6 Nissan Kicks is available in eight variants

- The model is offered in six mono-tone and three dual-tone colours

Nissan India has launched the BS6 Kicks turbo-petrol in India, with prices starting at Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available with two engine options across eight variants. Customers can choose from six mono-tone and three dual-tone colours.

Powertrain options on the BS6 Nissan Kicks include a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The former produces 154bhp and 254Nm of torque while the latter produces 105bhp and 142Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual unit as standard while a CVT unit will be offered only with the turbo-petrol variant.

The BS6 Nissan Kicks will be available in six mono-tone colours including Blade Silver, Night Shade, Bronze Grey, Fire Red, Pearl White and Deep Blue Pearl. Also on offer will be three dual-tone colours including Bronze Grey with Amber Orange, Fire Red with Onyx Black and Pearl White with Onyx Black. The model will be offered with a standard warranty of two years/50,000 kms warranty and free RSA for two years.

Commenting on the announcement, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “As a part of our BS6 upgrade, the new Nissan Kicks 2020 offers the most powerful turbo engine in its segment along with the class leading X-tronic CVT transmission. It further strengthens on our customer centricity with high value proposition offering the NissanConnect Technology, coupled with a complete vehicle package and class-leading premium-ness.”

Following are the variant-wise prices of the BS6 Nissan Kicks:

BS6 Kicks 1.5 XL MT: Rs 9.50 lakh

BS6 Kicks 1.5 XV MT: Rs 10 lakh

BS6 Kicks 1.3 Turbo XV MT: Rs 11.85 lakh

BS6 Kicks 1.3 Turbo XV Premium MT: Rs 12.65 lakh

BS6 Kicks 1.3 Turbo XV Premium (O) MT: Rs 13.70 lakh

BS6 Kicks 1.3 Turbo XV Premium (O) MT: Rs 13.90 lakh

BS6 Kicks 1.3 Turbo XV CVT: Rs 13.45 lakh

BS6 Kicks 1.3 Turbo XV Premium CVT: Rs 14.15 lakh