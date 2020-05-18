Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol launched; prices start at Rs 9.50 lakh

BS6 Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol launched; prices start at Rs 9.50 lakh

May 18, 2020, 01:51 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
4463 Views
Write a comment
BS6 Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol launched; prices start at Rs 9.50 lakh

- BS6 Nissan Kicks is available in eight variants

- The model is offered in six mono-tone and three dual-tone colours

Nissan India has launched the BS6 Kicks turbo-petrol in India, with prices starting at Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available with two engine options across eight variants. Customers can choose from six mono-tone and three dual-tone colours.

Powertrain options on the BS6 Nissan Kicks include a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The former produces 154bhp and 254Nm of torque while the latter produces 105bhp and 142Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual unit as standard while a CVT unit will be offered only with the turbo-petrol variant.

The BS6 Nissan Kicks will be available in six mono-tone colours including Blade Silver, Night Shade, Bronze Grey, Fire Red, Pearl White and Deep Blue Pearl. Also on offer will be three dual-tone colours including Bronze Grey with Amber Orange, Fire Red with Onyx Black and Pearl White with Onyx Black. The model will be offered with a standard warranty of two years/50,000 kms warranty and free RSA for two years.

Commenting on the announcement, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “As a part of our BS6 upgrade, the new Nissan Kicks 2020 offers the most powerful turbo engine in its segment along with the class leading X-tronic CVT transmission. It further strengthens on our customer centricity with high value proposition offering the NissanConnect Technology, coupled with a complete vehicle package and class-leading premium-ness.”

Following are the variant-wise prices of the BS6 Nissan Kicks:

BS6 Kicks 1.5 XL MT: Rs 9.50 lakh

BS6 Kicks 1.5 XV MT: Rs 10 lakh

BS6 Kicks 1.3 Turbo XV MT: Rs 11.85 lakh

BS6 Kicks 1.3 Turbo XV Premium MT: Rs 12.65 lakh

BS6 Kicks 1.3 Turbo XV Premium (O) MT: Rs 13.70 lakh

BS6 Kicks 1.3 Turbo XV Premium (O) MT: Rs 13.90 lakh

BS6 Kicks 1.3 Turbo XV CVT: Rs 13.45 lakh

BS6 Kicks 1.3 Turbo XV Premium CVT: Rs 14.15 lakh

  • Nissan
  • Kicks
  • Nissan Kicks
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Nissan Kicks Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.12 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.55 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 10.68 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.12 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.21 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.57 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.02 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.6 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.57 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

688 Likes
113188 Views

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

SUVs are surely in the limelight currently. Wit ...

123 Likes
34177 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in