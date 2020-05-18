Please Tell Us Your City

Coronavirus pandemic: Kia Motors resumes operations at its Ananthapur plant

May 18, 2020, 04:03 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Coronavirus pandemic: Kia Motors resumes operations at its Ananthapur plant

Kia Motors has announced the recommencement of production at its Ananthapur plant in Andhra Pradesh. The carmaker had suspended all operations back in March 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now, with some businesses getting back on track slowly, Kia Motors has also gradually resumed manufacturing at its facility. Only a single shift is operating currently at the state-of-the-art Anantapur plant, and a thorough safety protocol is being followed. The company had started readying its manufacturing facility from 8 May after all the necessary permissions were acquired from the Andhra Pradesh Government and Anantapur local municipal corporation.

Additionally, the carmaker has incorporated stringent safety measures in its entire premise to ensure a secure environment for all. With these new comprehensive regimen of safety measures in place, utmost care is being taken for the well-being of all workers, employees and even vendors. It will still take some time before the operations begin in full force as the relaxations increase slowly amidst the national lockdown. The carmaker is ready to adapt to the new norms and taking steps to return to normalcy.

Kia Carnival Interior
  • Kia
  • Kia Carnival
  • Carnival
  • Kia Sonet
  • Sonet
