Maruti Suzuki resumes operations at 1,350 showrooms; delivers 5,000 cars

- Over 300 Maruti Suzuki True Value outlets are now operational

- Customers can book any car, choose accessories digitally; get doorstep delivery

Maruti Suzuki has delivered over 5,000 cars in the past few days after it resumed operations at numerous dealerships. The company has put in place comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for its dealerships across the country. With the SoPs in place, over 1,350 Maruti Suzuki showrooms and more than 300 True Value outlets are operational post lockdown 4.

The total network of Maruti Suzuki comprises of 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities. The remaining showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines.

Speaking on the start of showroom activities for customers, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We are happy to serve the customers, who were waiting to drive home their favorite car. The company has put in place comprehensive norms to ensure that their car buying experience is completely safe. These norms are based on guidelines from the Central and State Governments. We would like to encourage our customers to digitally choose and book their car and take advantage of the convenience of home delivery of their new vehicles.”