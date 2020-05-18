Skoda Superb facelift begins arriving at dealerships; launch likely soon

- Bookings for the Skoda Superb facelift have commenced

- The model is expected to be launched in the coming weeks

Last month, Skoda India began accepting bookings for the Superb facelift ahead of its launch, details of which are available here. Now, images shared on the web reveal that the model has been spotted arriving at dealerships.

As seen in the images, the Skoda Superb facelift receives an updated design including revised front and rear bumpers, new LED headlamps, chrome grille with vertical slats, new alloy wheels. Also on offer will be Skoda lettering on the bootlid, replacing the logo. The unit seen in the images here is the L&K variant.

Inside, the Skoda Superb facelift receives a dual tone theme of beige and black, new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and electronic parking brake. The model will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque, paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. As the model has begun arriving at dealerships, it can be safe to assume that the launch could take place in the coming weeks.

Image Source