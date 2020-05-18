BS6 Nissan Kicks launched: Why should you buy?

Nissan today launched the updated BS6 Kicks mid-size SUV in India, with prices starting from Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom India). With the BS6 update, the Nissan Kicks loses out on a diesel powertrain, but benefits from a turbo-petrol motor. It competes against established rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Renault Duster. If you are in the market for a mid-size SUV, here’s a quick lowdown on why you should buy the BS6 Nissan Kicks.

What’s good?

The Nissan Kicks entices buyers with its good-looking design, crossover styling and squat stance. It is also offers one of the best ride quality amongst mid-size SUVs with good bump-absorption and controlled body-roll. And now, with the introduction of the 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor, it is also the most powerful mid-size SUV in its class.

The BS6 Nissan Kicks is also significantly cheaper than the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. Sure, it lacks a few features and the finesse that the Koreans offer, but it is great value for money. Speaking of features, it comes loaded with 360-degree parking camera, automatic climate control, eight-inch infotainment system, cruise control and much more. And it also gets an automatic option, albeit with the turbo-petrol version.

What’s not so good?

The Nissan Kicks’ biggest downside is the lack of a diesel powertrain. The 1.5-litre K9K diesel motor was a good workhorse and a true performer. Not having a diesel option in the C-segment, especially when a decent number buyers opt for an oil burner, will hurt Nissan in more ways than one. Moreover, the naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol motor doesn’t get an automatic option. Buyers from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities prefer an automatic SUV in this segment, and those on a strict budget will have to settle with a manual version.

Specifications

NA Petrol – 1.5-litre, four-cylinder

105bhp/142Nm, five-speed manual.

Turbo-Petrol – 1.3-litre, four-cylinder, direct-injection

152bhp/254Nm, five-speed manual and X-Tronic CVT with seven-step M-mode

Did you know?

The global-spec Nissan Kicks is based on the advanced V platform, while the India-spec model uses the B0 platform, which also underpins the Renault Duster and Captur.