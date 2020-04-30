BS6 Skoda Superb facelift bookings open; colours and variant details revealed

- The BS6 Skoda Superb facelift will be available in two variants

- The model will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine paired to a seven-speed DSG unit

Skoda Auto showcased the facelifted Superb earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2020, details of which can be read here. The company has now begun accepting bookings for the BS6-compliant model for an amount of Rs 50,000 ahead of its launch that is expected to take place soon.

The Skoda Superb facelift will be offered in two variants including SportLine and Laurin and Klement (L&K). The former will be available in three colour options including Moon White, Steel Grey and Race Blue while the latter will be offered in Moon White, Business Grey, Magnetic Brown, Magic Black and Lava Blue.

Powertrain options on the BS6 Skoda Superb facelift will include a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission. The launch of the Superb facelift was initially slated to take place in April but was later postponed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.