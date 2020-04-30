Please Tell Us Your City

  Coronavirus pandemic: Porsche extends new car warranty

Coronavirus pandemic: Porsche extends new car warranty

April 30, 2020, 08:45 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Coronavirus pandemic: Porsche extends new car warranty

- Extension of three months on new car warranty

- Step taken due to COVID-19 outbreak

- Applicable to all new Porsche cars worldwide

Porsche has announced an extension in warranty of new cars by three months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. All Porsche car owners across the world whose car's warranty is expiring between 1 March 2020 and 31 May 2020 can avail this offer free of cost.

The business worldwide has stopped and Porsche's service operations have also come to a halt. As a result, the carmaker wants to reach out to the customers with this relief effort. The extension means a new expiry date will be calculated depending on the current period. For example, if a car's warranty was due to lapse on 25 March 2020, the new date will automatically be 25 June 2020. Similarly, if a warranty is about to expire on 20 May 2020, the extension will apply for a further three months until 20 August 2020.

Porsche 911 Exterior

The carmaker has made this offer available to even car owners who bought a Porsche Approved warranty. Their extension will follow on after the expiry of their original new car warranty. Nonetheless, if this Porsche Approved warranty has a starting date within the time period in question, it will also be extended by three months.

Porsche says a new car warranty is always valid for a minimum of two years and starts on the day the vehicle is delivered to the customer. Also, the Porsche Approved warranty for pre-owned cars covers a period of at least 12 months, now with this option of an extension. What’s more, customers can make a warranty claim at any Porsche Partner worldwide.

The sports car manufacturer has come up with this initiative as the COVID-19 outbreak has affected operations at several Porsche Centres worldwide. Porsche says they took this measure as they wanted to implement a uniform and unbureaucratic solution worldwide. Thanks to this, customers don't have to do anything, but the Porsche Centres will automatically process this extension wherever applicable.


