Skoda Auto India introduces online booking for all models

April 30, 2020, 10:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Skoda Auto India introduces online booking for all models

- Skoda Superb facelift and Karoq bookings open for an amount of Rs 50,000

- Rapid 1.0-TSI bookings open for an amount of Rs 25,000

Skoda Auto India has widened the scope of its centralised booking platform that will now accept bookings for all models across the brand. The company also revealed that they have commenced bookings for the Superb facelift and Karoq for an amount of Rs 50,000. Bookings for the Rapid 1.0 TSI have also begun for an amount of Rs 25,000.

The portal will benefit customers and offer a transparent and contactless experience in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, thereby securing the health and safety of its employees as well as its patrons. The booking platform offers the flexibility to choose a Skoda vehicle round the clock from the comfort of the customer’s residence. The venture integrates over 80 dealership touchpoints of the Czech automaker across India.

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “We championed an online sales experience with the launch of the Octavia RS 245. The results were astonishing, and the two hundred units of the RS 245 sold out in a jiffy! It has compelled the brand to extend the facility across its product portfolio. The move is apt and acknowledges the demand for a contactless experience. Skoda Auto will continue to support the nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with numerous CSR initiatives.”

