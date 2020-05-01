MG Motor India partners with ‘Max Ventilator’ to boost ventilator production

- Max Ventilator is among the top 25 ventilator brands in the world

- Production of ventilators will be ramped up in two phases

MG Motor India has collaborated with Vadodara-based ‘Max Ventilator’, a part of A.B. Industries that was founded in 1995, and has been manufacturing ventilators for the past 25 years.

The deal focusses on assisting the overall production of ventilators by addressing specific areas of the supply chain; namely the IT system and manufacturing processes. The production capacity would be increased by five times in Phase I, to 300 ventilators per month within the next eight weeks.

In Phase II, the production capacity can be enhanced to up to 1,000 ventilators per month depending on the demand. This is expected to help meet the shortage of the life-saving medical devices our country is currently facing.

Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we are committed to supporting our country’s fight against COVID-19 crisis. We understand that ventilators are the most critical requirement at this time, and we are doing our best to enhance ventilator production. The collaboration comes as a result of aligned core values of both organisations and is designed to work towards the common goal of serving the communities around where our operations are based.”