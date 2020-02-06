Skoda Superb facelift showcased at Auto Expo 2020

The Skoda Superb facelift has been showcased in India at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. Ahead of its anticipated launch in the country in May 2020. The updated Superb gets fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The Superb facelift has grown marginally in length and it now measures 4869mm as compared to the outgoing model’s 4861mm. The vehicle also gets a new alloy wheel design and for the European markets it will be offered in both 18-inch and 19-inch sizes.

At the front, the Superb facelift gets a new moustache grille and the bi-xenon lamps have now been replaced by the Matrix LED headlamps. The rear section now features Skoda lettering on the boot lid instead of the circular logo. The L&K variant of the Skoda Superb comes with an L&K badging on the front as well as the upholstery.

As for the interior, the Skoda Super facelift gets a virtual cockpit, new infotainment system, predictive cruise control, predictive pedestrian protection and emergency assist. Mechanically, the Superb facelift gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 187bhp. The engine will come mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.