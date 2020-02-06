Volkswagen ID. Crozz globally unveiled at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020

Volkswagen has revealed its first all-electric SUV, the ID. Crozz at the ongoing biennial automotive show, Auto Expo 2020. The zero-emission SUV gets an electric 4MOTION four-wheel-drive powertrain which is capable of attaining a top speed of 180kmph. The electric vehicle produces 225kW and it offers a driving range of 500kms on a single charge.

Volkswagen plans to strengthen its electric vehicle portfolio over the next few years and intends to become the world market leader in e-mobility. The year 2020 marks the beginning of electric vehicle portfolio and it is reportedly investing 33 billion Euros throughout the group by 2024.

The company will begin the production of the electric vehicle at the company’s Zwickau electric plant. The German car manufacturer plans to produce 15 million electric vehicles in 2025. Additionally, the company expects to reach the one million electric sales milestone by the end of 2023.