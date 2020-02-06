Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen ID. Crozz globally unveiled at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020

Volkswagen ID. Crozz globally unveiled at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020

February 06, 2020, 11:48 AM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1636 Views
Be the first to comment
Volkswagen ID. Crozz globally unveiled at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020

Volkswagen has revealed its first all-electric SUV, the ID. Crozz at the ongoing biennial automotive show, Auto Expo 2020. The zero-emission SUV gets an electric 4MOTION four-wheel-drive powertrain which is capable of attaining a top speed of 180kmph. The electric vehicle produces 225kW and it offers a driving range of 500kms on a single charge. 

Volkswagen plans to strengthen its electric vehicle portfolio over the next few years and intends to become the world market leader in e-mobility. The year 2020 marks the beginning of electric vehicle portfolio and it is reportedly investing 33 billion Euros throughout the group by 2024.

The company will begin the production of the electric vehicle at the company’s Zwickau electric plant. The German car manufacturer plans to produce 15 million electric vehicles in 2025. Additionally, the company expects to reach the one million electric sales milestone by the end of 2023. 

  • Volkswagen
  • I.D
  • T Cross
  • Volkswagen T Cross
  • Volkswagen ID Crozz
  • ID Crozz
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Volkswagen Tiguan Pricey Swiss Knife Among Cars

Volkswagen Tiguan Pricey Swiss Knife Among Cars

A Swiss Army Knife is a versatile tool which ca ...

880 Likes
74281 Views

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

So what’s there to know about the Volkswagen Pa ...

2486 Likes
230021 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ignis FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift

7th Feb 2020

5L - ₹ 8L
Land Rover New Discovery SportLand Rover New Discovery Sport

Feb 2020

45L - ₹ 70L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad
Volvo XC40Volvo XC40 priceVolvo XC40 TnCVolvo XC40 Book Now

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in