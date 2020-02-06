Please Tell Us Your City

  Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo launched at Rs 1.38 crores at Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo launched at Rs 1.38 crores at Auto Expo 2020

February 06, 2020, 11:20 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo launched at Rs 1.38 crores at Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new V-Class Marco Polo at the 2020 Auto Expo at a price of Rs 1.38 crores. There are two variants available, Marco Polo Horizon and Marco Polo, the latter carrying a price tag of Rs 1.46 crores. It is a take on combining luxury with road-trips, camping and celebrating the spirit of adventure.

The carmaker has received an overwhelming response for the current V-Class MPV in our country and inspired by its success, it is offering this Marco Polo camper package now. This new V-Class Camper is based on the V-Class MPV, so it’s a given that it retains Mercedes-Benz's world-renowned luxury and technology. However, what's more interesting is that it features a whole host of living space concepts and boasts of outdoor ruggedness too.

As expected this V-Class Marco Polo is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. It is similarly specced like the long-wheelbase version of the V-Class Exclusive and Elite trims already sold in our market.

This luxury MPV was seen sharing space with many other new vehicles at the carmaker's pavilion at the 2020 Auto Expo. There's the new AMG GT four-door Coupe along with the A-Class Limousine, the new GLA SUV and a few more vehicles.

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • V-Class
