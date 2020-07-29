Mercedes-Benz T-Class will be the new compact van

- To arrive in 2022

- Will be showcased as a T-Class Concept first

Mercedes-Benz will be introducing a new vehicle in its line-up carrying the ‘T-Class’ name. It will be a van-based MPV and a spiritual successor to the Vaneo. Developed in partnership with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the new T-Class will share its underpinnings with the next-gen Renault Kangoo.

As seen here in a teaser, the T-Class compact van will arrive in the first half of 2022, but we could expect to see it in the concept guise before that. It will be positioned below the V-Class and will be offered for the private-customer market only. Mercedes-Benz says, “The T-Class will meet the needs of families and leisure-oriented people at an attractive price-value ratio”. It will carry all the Mercedes-Benz traits, including styling and practicality, claims the German carmaker.

With its spacious cabin, the T-Class will also be suitable for different uses like vehicle sharing services. It will be fitted with sliding doors on both sides. And although the powertrain details aren’t available at the moment, the carmaker claims that alongside conventional drive systems, there will be a fully electric version too. It will share the EV powertrain with the Kangoo EV which is good for 150 kilometres of range and 59bhp from its single motor setup.

With shared platforms, the Mercedes-Benz T-Class is likely to be built on the same production line as Renault’s minivans in France. After its global debut, we expect the T-Class to also arrive at our shores.