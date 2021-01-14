Mercedes-Benz India retails 7,893 cars in 2020

- E-Class LWB sedan emerges as the highest-selling model

- First batch of 50 EQCs sold off

The German car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has a strong presence in the luxury car segment in India. In spite of the slump in sales due to the outbreak of the pandemic, Mercedes-Benz has pulled off decent sales figures in Q4 of 2020.

The Q1 (January – March 2020) recorded sales of 2,386 units followed by a steep decline in Q2 with just 563 cars sold in the country. The figures witnessed progress starting from Q3 with 2,058 units and peaked in the last quarter with 2,886 units, thereby registering a 40 per cent growth over the previous quarter.

At present, the portfolio of Mercedes-Benz cars consists of luxury sedans, SUVs, and AMG cars. The C-Class sedan and the E-Class LWB played a significant role in boosting the sales of the company. The E-Class LWB was the highest-selling model for Mercedes-Benz in the previous year. As for the SUVs, the GLC garnered the maximum number of bookings among its siblings. The newly launched GLE and the GLS have observed a positive demand and are currently under a waiting period.

The EV offering – EQC was restricted to 50 units in India which have also been sold to its respective buyers. The performance-oriented AMG GLC 43 Coupe launched in November 2020 and has been lauded highly by the customers. Mercedes-Benz plans to introduce 15 new models in the country by the end of 2021. To know more details of the upcoming models, click here.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “We remain cautiously optimistic and are confident of continuing the sales momentum gained, despite facing pandemic triggered market upheavals. Mercedes-Benz India cautiously optimistic and we back it up with 15 new or renewed products and innovations in doing business. 2021 will be a product packed year, which we are confident will translate into excitement for customers and our dealer partners.”