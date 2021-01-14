2021 Tata Safari teased ahead of debut later this month

- New Tata Safari teasers give us a hint at the exterior design

- The model will be unveiled on 26 January, 2021

Tata Motors has begun sharing teasers of the new Safari SUV ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place on 26 January, 2021. The model was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as the Gravitas, which is essentially a seven-seat version of the Harrier SUV.

The new teaser images of the 2021 Tata Safari give us a peek at various design elements of the model, such as the LED tail lights, new grille, and roof rails. The first teaser image reveals the new grille of the model that features tri-arrow inserts, while the second teaser gives us a look at the revised LED tail light design. The third teaser image showcases the silver roof rail design with an extension running next to the C-pillar.

Previous spy images of the new Tata Safari have revealed that the model will get a heavily redesigned rear profile and Safari lettering on the boot lid. Inside, the model is expected to receive additional features in the form of a sunroof, electric parking brake, and ivory coloured upholstery.

Under the hood, the upcoming Tata Safari is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.