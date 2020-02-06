Please Tell Us Your City

Kia, Volkswagen, Skoda, Mercedes-Benz, Great Wall Video Highlights at Auto Expo 2020

February 06, 2020, 11:16 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
28923 Views
Be the first to comment
Kia, Volkswagen, Skoda, Mercedes-Benz, Great Wall Video Highlights at Auto Expo 2020

You saw the first part of our video round-up (you can read about it over here). Now, as the curtains closed on Day 1 of the 2020 Auto Expo, we got you more in-depth videos including a podcast telling you about all the happenings from the first day of the biennial Expo. Check them all out –

KiaSonet

Similar to the SP Concept from the last Auto Expo, Kia showcased yet another global concept which will spawn a new SUV. Called the Sonet, its still a design study for a compact SUV and we hope that the production model retains most of the flamboyant elements that you can see in this video.

Kia Carnival

We have driven it and now it’s officially launched – the Kia Carnival. Only the second product from Kia in India, the Carnival’s aggressive pricing might create some ripples in the automotive market. What are your thoughts on the Kia Carnival’s pricing, let us know in the comments.

Mercedes-Benz GLA

The Baby Mercedes SUV is all grown up. It’s bigger, packs in more features and will be launched in India later this year. It is one of the many Three-Pointed Stars coming our way. Is it worth waiting for? Or would you still go for the BMW X1 and Volvo XC40?

Volkswagen Taigun

Reprising itself at the Auto Expo stage is the Taigun nameplate. It was just a showcar back in 2014, but now, the Taigun is the first India-specific model from the German carmaker. When it goes on sale sometime next year, the Taigun will rival the likes of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. Here is the video telling you everything there is to know about the VW Taigun.

Volkswagen T-Roc

Another SUV from Volkswagen’s stable is the T-Roc and unlike the Taigun, this one is truly a global product. A rival to the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson, the T-Roc will be launched in India soon. Do you think the new T-Roc can give its competition a run for their money? Watch this video and do let us know in the comments.

Skoda Vision IN

Spearheading the India 2.0 project for Skoda is the Vision IN. Although a concept right now, the production version is just around the corner. Do watch the video for all there is to know about the Vision IN.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

Volkswagen has stretched the Tiguan and the result is the Allspace. Not only is it bigger on the outside, but the Allspace also packs in more space on the inside. Also, part of the package is new styling, added features and a petrol powertrain. Watch this video to know more about the Tiguan Allspace.

Great Wall Haval Concept

Great Wall has made its India debut with the world premiere of the Haval Concept H. This SUV concept gives us a glimpse of what we can expect from the Chinese carmaker when they commence their Indian operations next year.

Day 1 Roundup

At the end of the Day of Auto Expo 2020, we got Abhishek Nigam and Vikrant Singh discuss how the day progressed in a podcast of sorts. Watch this video to find out more.

