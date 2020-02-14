Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo at Auto Expo 2020: Now in Pictures

Mercedes-Benz enthralled the visitors at the Auto Expo by exhibiting a host of living space concepts, outdoor ruggedness and luxury through its new Marco Polo. The carmaker intended to display the spirit of adventure, being free, independent and spontaneous as this camper vehicle is the one for spontaneous weekend trips, vacations or even driving to work. Here's a picture gallery showing how one can take this trip and opt to stay in the car itself instead of a hotel.

The Marco Polo provides many opportunities and all in all it is more about glamping - the idea of traditional camping without letting go off your luxurious needs.

It's based on the V-Class but boasts of a 10.25-inch touchscreen, which in conjunction with the MBAC app can control the functions in the living spaces.

There's room for up to four people to sleep comfortably inside the vehicle with a bench/berth with an electro pneumatic backrest.

What's interesting is that there's a pop-up roof bed that can be electrically operated and also through the app. It can easily accommodate two people.

Depending on the Marco Polo/Horizon trim, customers will get four/five seats as standard, with the option to extend to up to six/seven seats.

Another highlight is an almost complete kitchenette with hob with two gas burners, a folding table, integral refrigerator and even a sink.

Then, there are different stowage options in drawers and cupboards. Also, apart from 230V power connection options and USB sockets, there are separate tanks for fresh water and waste water.

On the powertrain front, this Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo comes powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 163bhp and 380Nm of torque.