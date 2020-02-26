Spec Comparison: Toyota Vellfire Vs Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Japanese car manufacturer, Toyota has launched its ultra-premier MPV, the Vellfire in India for a price of Rs 79.50 lakhs (ex-showroom, all-India). The newly launched Toyota Vellfire competes against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in India which is available for a starting price of Rs 68.40 lakhs (ex-showroom, all India). Here are the key differences between these two ultra-luxury MPVs in India.

Exterior

Toyota Vellfire is available in four colour options – burning black, pearl white, black and graphite. The luxury MPV shares its underpinnings with the Toyota Alphard, therefore the vehicle has retained the large, boxy proportions, but with sportier detailing. The fascia gets generous amounts of chrome highlights all around the twin LED headlamp setup. The large front bumper features angular fog lamp housings. The Toyota MPV rides on 17-inch wheels with chrome to complete the bling effect. Unlike the front, the rear looks modest with sporty angular LED taillights that are connected by a heavy chrome slat. Interestingly, the Toyota logo gets a blue accent to signify its hybrid nature.

Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz V-Class has modest design detailing. The V-Class get the traditional Mercedes-grille and sweptback headlamps. The rear section features rectangular LED tail lamps and a large rear windshield which can be independently opened for easy and quick loading or unloading of luggage. The mid-range Elite variant of the V-Class MPV was launched in India in November 2019. It gets tweaked headlamps, sporty-bumpers with a wide and prominent mesh grille. The vehicle gets 17-inch alloy wheels as standard while 18-inch alloy wheels are optional. Mercedes-Benz recently launched the new V-Class Marco Polo at the Auto Expo 2020 at a price of Rs 1.38 crores. There are two variants available, Marco Polo Horizon and Marco Polo, the latter carrying a price tag of Rs 1.46 crores. The V-Class Marco Polo is a take on combining luxury with road-trips, camping and celebrating the spirit of adventure.

Interior

Toyota Vellfire gets a three-row seating layout with captain seats in the middle row. The MPV gets powered front and second row, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and three-zone climate control. The Vellfire gets colour coordinated premium leather upholstery, power sliding side door and power back door. It offers 16-colour roof ambient illumination, VIP spotlight with welcome function, sunblinds in second and third row and more. Additionally, the Vellfire gets rear ceiling screen with HDMI and WiFi, 17-speaker JBL system and EMV Audio with in-built NAVI.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is available in six and seven seating options in standard and long wheel base versions. The seven seat Expression variant gets two captain seats in the middle row, while the Exclusive variant gets four captain seats in the middle facing each other with a foldable makeshift table in the centre. The V-Class Elite boasts of turbine-styled AC vents and a larger display for the infotainment system. The second row seats are power adjustable and can be reclined up to 49-degrees. Additionally, the seats also get ventilation and massage function.

Engine

Under the hood, the Toyota Vellfire is powered by a 2,494cc petrol engine that produces 115bhp at 4,700rpm and 198Nm of torque between 2800-4000rpm. The hybrid vehicle gets nickel metal hydride battery that powers two motors – front producing 140bhp at 4,500rpm and rear producing 67bhp at 4,608rpm.

Under the hood, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 161bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to the 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic gearbox that enables the car to sprint from 0-100kmph in 11-seconds.