Top 5 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in April 2022

The Maruti Suzuki sales dipped by 10.2 per cent in April 2022. This drop in sales is attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. Here are the top five bestselling cars from Maruti Suzuki in India last month.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R emerged as the bestselling model for the company in India last month. Additionally, the Wagon R was also the highest-selling model in the country in April 2022. Maruti Suzuki sold 17,766 units of the Wagon R last month as compared to 18,656 units sold in April 2021, thereby registering a sales drop of five per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Ertiga emerged as the second bestseller for the company in April 2022. Maruti Suzuki sold 14,889 units of the Ertiga last month as compared to 8,644 unit sales in April 2021, thereby registering an impressive sales growth of up to 72 per cent. Recently, we revealed that Maruti Suzuki is working on new variants for the Ertiga CNG line-up. To read more about this, click here.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Vitara Brezza was the third bestselling model for the company in India in April 2022. The sales for the Vitara Brezza grew by five percent with 11,764 unit sales in April 2022 as compared to 11,220 units sold in April 2021. Recently, the upcoming new Vitara Brezza was spotted during a TVC shoot. To learn more about the 2022 Vitara Brezza, click here.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco van as emerged has the fourth bestselling model for the company last month. The Indian automaker sold 11,154 units of the Eeco van in the country in April 2022 as compared to 11,469 unit sales in April 2021, thereby registering a marginal sales drop of up to three per cent drop.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The sales for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno have been significantly impacted by the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. The company sold 10,938 units of the Baleno in April 2022 as compared to 16,384 units sold in April 2021, thereby registering a drop of 33 per cent. To learn more about the recently launched Baleno facelift, click here.