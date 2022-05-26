CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Top 5 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in April 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    133 Views
    Top 5 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in April 2022

    The Maruti Suzuki sales dipped by 10.2 per cent in April 2022. This drop in sales is attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. Here are the top five bestselling cars from Maruti Suzuki in India last month.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R emerged as the bestselling model for the company in India last month. Additionally, the Wagon R was also the highest-selling model in the country in April 2022. Maruti Suzuki sold 17,766 units of the Wagon R last month as compared to 18,656 units sold in April 2021, thereby registering a sales drop of five per cent.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Ertiga emerged as the second bestseller for the company in April 2022. Maruti Suzuki sold 14,889 units of the Ertiga last month as compared to 8,644 unit sales in April 2021, thereby registering an impressive sales growth of up to 72 per cent. Recently, we revealed that Maruti Suzuki is working on new variants for the Ertiga CNG line-up. To read more about this, click here

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Vitara Brezza was the third bestselling model for the company in India in April 2022. The sales for the Vitara Brezza grew by five percent with 11,764 unit sales in April 2022 as compared to 11,220 units sold in April 2021. Recently, the upcoming new Vitara Brezza was spotted during a TVC shoot. To learn more about the 2022 Vitara Brezza, click here

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Eeco van as emerged has the fourth bestselling model for the company last month. The Indian automaker sold 11,154 units of the Eeco van in the country in April 2022 as compared to 11,469 unit sales in April 2021, thereby registering a marginal sales drop of up to three per cent drop.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The sales for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno have been significantly impacted by the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. The company sold 10,938 units of the Baleno in April 2022 as compared to 16,384 units sold in April 2021, thereby registering a drop of 33 per cent. To learn more about the recently launched Baleno facelift, click here.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 6.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Venue surpasses 3 lakh unit sales milestone in India

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4723 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia EV6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.55 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.83 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.45 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.58 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.77 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.24 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.49 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.16 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.23 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4723 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 5 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in April 2022