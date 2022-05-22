New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza spotted during TVC shoot

- Expected to be powered by 1.5-litre DualJet DualVVT petrol engine

- Likely to be launched in the coming months

Maruti Suzuki has been working on the new Vitara Brezza for quite some time now. After several sightings of its prototypes, the first uncamouflaged and clear pictures of the new Vitara Brezza are here! Here are the changes.

As seen in the spy images, the 2022 Brezza features a new front fascia with a slimmer gloss black front grille extending up to the redesigned headlight clusters that gets new dual J-shaped LED DRLs. The front bumpers get more black inserts with smaller housing for the fog lamps. On the side, the profile remains relatively similar with the only change being the beefier squared wheel arches, longer silver roof rails, body cladding, and larger rear quarter glass. The alloy wheels too are new and get a swirl-type dual-tone design.

Although the pictures do not reveal the posterior of the refreshed SUV, we can spot the sleek design for the tail lamps. Additionally, the fore and aft bumpers will get silver skid plates. The conventional antenna has been replaced by a new shark fin antenna that is placed at the rear end of the roof. The interior details are not known at the moment. However, we expect it to get features like a new flat-bottom steering wheel, a 360-degree camera, a new touchscreen infotainment system, and Suzuki Connect telematics.

Under the hood, the Brezza’s 1.5-litre petrol engine is likely to benefit from the brand’s dual-jet VVT technology. Like in the recently launched Ertiga, the motor is expected to produce 103bhp and 138Nm. The transmission options are to include a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.

The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is likely to be introduced in the coming months and it will continue to rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Mahindra XUV300.

