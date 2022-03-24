CarWale
    New Ferrari Purosangue SUV officially teased; debut confirmed later this year

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    268 Views
    New Ferrari Purosangue SUV officially teased; debut confirmed later this year

    - The Ferrari Purosangue will rival the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    - The model will be the brand’s first-ever SUV

    After more than four years of confirming its plans about working on an SUV, Ferrari has finally released the first teaser image of this upcoming rival to the Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and the Bentley Bentayga, touted to be called the Purosangue.

    The new Ferrari Purosangue will officially make its world debut later this year, with production expected to begin in mid-2022. The teaser image of the first-ever SUV from the house of the prancing horse gives us a look at the fascia.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Front View

    A few evident details from the Ferrari Purosangue SUV teaser include the fascia that is inspired by the SF90, such as the grille-less design and a thin black strip connecting the headlamps on either side. Moving further down, one can notice the aggressively designed front bumper, as well as the Prancing Horse logo sitting right between the wide air dam.

    Previous spy shots though, have revealed the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue in all its glory, details of which are available here. What will power the latest from Maranello remains unknown at the moment, although the options could include anything from the 2.9-litre V6 engine to the full-blown 6.5-litre V12 motor, all with or without any form of electrification. What do you think about the Ferrari Purosangue SUV? Let us know in the comments section below.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Image
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    ₹ 3.00 - 3.35 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Gallery

