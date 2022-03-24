New Hyundai Tucson nears India launch

- Will feature brand’s new design language

- Expected to be launched in India sometime in 2022

The year 2022 will witness several new launches from Hyundai’s stable. One such anticipated launch is the Tucson SUV which commenced testing in the country a few months back. We expect the new Tucson to be introduced in the country sometime this year. But before that, let us know what to expect from it.

Based on the new spy pictures that have surfaced online, the new-gen model is heavily covered under the black sheets. However, the cloak gives out the front fascia design that features the brand’s new ‘Parametric Jewel’ grille with integrated DRLs and the headlamp clusters positioned below in the front bumper. Towards the side are the new multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear black sheets also give a sneak peek into the tail lamp design that is expected to be a single, wide unit with a claw-type design.

While the details as to the interior are not known, based on the global model, we expect it to come loaded with a fully digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, and powered front seats. The new Hyundai Tucson could also debut with ADAS for the India-spec model with features like adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance assist, lane follow assist, and speed limit assist.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will most likely continue with the current set of powertrain options that include 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines, both paired with automatic transmissions.