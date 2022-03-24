CarWale
    700bhp Aston Martin V12 Vantage revealed as a swansong

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    700bhp Aston Martin V12 Vantage revealed as a swansong

    - Only 333 units will be made 

    - Last of its kind

    Aston Martin has taken the wraps off the fastest and most powerful Vantage ever. The newest V12 Vantage will be limited to just 333 units for the world (all of them got sold out when the books were opened last December) and will be the last V12-powered Vantage the British marque will make.

    Aston Martin V12 Vantage [2010-2019] Engine Shot

    The 5.2-litre V12 in the Vantage develops 700bhp at 6500rpm and 753Nm from just 1800rpm to 6000rpm. The quad-cam 60-deg claims to offer a combination of magnificent low and mid-range muscularity with searing top-end power. The top speed is claimed at 350kmph and a 0-100kmph sprint just takes 3.4 seconds. There’s also a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic with mechanical LSD at the rear axle which is similar to the V12 Speedster. 

    Aston Martin V12 Vantage [2010-2019] Right Rear Three Quarter

    Compared to the V8 Vantage, the V12 version has a power-to-weight ratio of 390bhp-per-ton – an increase of 20 per cent. This is also helped by the extensive weight-saving measures seen throughout. These crash diets include the carbon fibre front bumper, clamshell bonnet, front fenders and side sills, composite rear bumper and deck lid, lightweight battery and a special centre-mounted twin-exit exhaust system. There’s also a new exhaust system made from lightweight stainless-steel that saved 7.2kg alone. 

    Aston Martin V12 Vantage [2010-2019] Dashboard

    Other changes under the skin include 50 per cent stiffer springs, stiffer anti-roll bars and newer steering calibration. For braking, the V12 Vantage gets carbon-ceramic brakes (CCB) as standard – front 410mm discs with six-piston callipers, and 360mm with four-piston callipers at the rear. It sits on 275/35 R21 front and 315/30 R21 rear Michelin Pilot 4S high-performance tyres. This being an Aston Martin, there’re customisable services provided by Q as well. 

    Deliveries for the last V12 Vantage will commence in the second quarter of 2022.

    Aston Martin V12 Vantage [2010-2019] Right Side View
    Aston Martin V12 Vantage [2010-2019] Image
    Aston Martin V12 Vantage [2010-2019]
