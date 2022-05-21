CarWale
    Jeep Meridian official deliveries to commence from June 2022

    Jay Shah

    Jeep Meridian official deliveries to commence from June 2022

    - Available in two variants – Limited and Limited (O) 

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine

    Earlier this month, Jeep India commenced the bookings for the Meridian. With over 5,000 reservation interests for the three-row SUV, the Jeep Meridian was launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants, Limited and Limited (O). 

    In terms of dimension, the Jeep Meridian measures 4,769mm in length (26mm less than the Toyota Fortuner). However, the Meridian with a wheelbase of 2,782mm is 37mm more than the Fortuner’s 2,745mm. Besides this, the Jeep Meridian features LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, split LED tail lamps, two-tone paint scheme, squared wheel arches, and chrome accents on the fore and aft bumpers. 

    Inside, the cabin follows a brown and black colour theme with a centre-mounted 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, multi-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, electrically-adjustable and ventilated front seats, one-touch tumble function for second-row seats, and a 360-degree camera. To know the variant-wise features of Jeep Meridian, click here

    At its heart, the Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The oil burner is tuned to give an output of 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. It is coupled with a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic transmission where the latter also benefits from a 4x4 system. We have driven the Jeep Meridian and you can read our first-drive review here. With the Meridian launched, the SUV is now in the ring with Skoda Kodiaq, MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Toyota Fortuner. 

    Spec comparison: Jeep Meridian Vs Toyota Fortuner

