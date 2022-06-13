CarWale
    New-gen Hyundai Tucson interiors spied; to be launched later this year

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New-gen Hyundai Tucson interiors spied; to be launched later this year

    - Fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson to be launched in India in H2 2022

    - The model was unveiled back in September 2020

    Hyundai India continues testing the new-gen Tucson in the country ahead of its launch which will take place later this year. New spy images give us a fresh look at a heavily camouflaged test mule of the SUV, including a peek at its interiors.

    Hyundai New Tucson Right Rear Three Quarter

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is based on the brand’s Sensual Sportiness’ design philosophy and features a large grille with integrated LED DRLs on either side. The main headlight cluster is positioned lower on the bumper, while the fog lights have been given a miss. The spy images here reveal the LED DRLs in action, the new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, contrast-coloured roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, a high-mounted stop lamp, boot lid-mounted number plate holder, and the toothy design LED tail lights.

    Hyundai New Tucson Rear View

    A few other notable features of the next-gen Hyundai Tucson’s exterior design include squared wheel arches with integrated air vents, a chrome insert for the D-pillar, the Hyundai logo on the rear windscreen, and contrast-coloured skid plates.

    Hyundai New Tucson Dashboard

    Inside, the new Hyundai Tucson test mule gets a new four-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, a display that acts as the instrument console, a large touchscreen infotainment system, square AC vents on the centre console, and touch controls for the AC. Also on offer could be an electric parking brake, ambient lighting, all-black upholstery, and the gear lever that now makes way for a switchgear.

    Hyundai New Tucson Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, we expect the upcoming generation of the Hyundai Tucson to be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel mills paired with manual and automatic units as seen in the outgoing model. Once launched, the new Tucson will rival the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the Citroen C5 Aircross.

    Image Source

    Hyundai New Tucson Image
    Hyundai New Tucson
    ₹ 23.00 - 28.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Hyundai New Tucson Gallery

    • Hyundai New Tucson Front View
