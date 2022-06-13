Lightyear 0 becomes the first production-ready solar-powered EV with 625km range

In the flood of new electric vehicles, the Lightyear 0 stands out with its unique solar-panel technology and radical design. In fact, the Lightyear 0, as claimed, is the world’s first production-ready solar-powered vehicle.

The Lightyear 0 features a futuristic design language. It has a fastback-style body, aero alloy wheels, raised rear bumper section, and an LED bar at the back. The rear wheels also come with an ‘aero cover’ which adds 12km of range on every charge, according to the automaker. Furthermore, the aerodynamic design of this four-door EV provides it with a drag coefficient of 0.19. It also gets a solar roof and bonnet, made from ‘five square metres of double-curved solar arrays’.

Furthermore, the Lightyear 0 uses sustainable and recycled materials for its interior, such as plant-based leather and fabrics made from plastic bottles. The minimalist cabin also features a digital driver display and a sizable infotainment touchscreen.

It gets four independently controlled in-wheel motors for improved traction, thus making the Lightyear 0 an all-wheel-drive EV. As claimed, the solar panels can provide a maximum of 70km of charge per day. It also has a maximum solar yield of 11,000km in regions with bright sunlight annually. Meanwhile, the production of the Lightyear 0 will start this fall, followed by the commencement of deliveries in November 2022.