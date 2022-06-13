CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Lightyear 0 becomes the first production-ready solar-powered EV with 625km range

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    393 Views
    Lightyear 0 becomes the first production-ready solar-powered EV with 625km range

    In the flood of new electric vehicles, the Lightyear 0 stands out with its unique solar-panel technology and radical design. In fact, the Lightyear 0, as claimed, is the world’s first production-ready solar-powered vehicle.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Lightyear 0 features a futuristic design language. It has a fastback-style body, aero alloy wheels, raised rear bumper section, and an LED bar at the back. The rear wheels also come with an ‘aero cover’ which adds 12km of range on every charge, according to the automaker. Furthermore, the aerodynamic design of this four-door EV provides it with a drag coefficient of 0.19. It also gets a solar roof and bonnet, made from ‘five square metres of double-curved solar arrays’.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Furthermore, the Lightyear 0 uses sustainable and recycled materials for its interior, such as plant-based leather and fabrics made from plastic bottles. The minimalist cabin also features a digital driver display and a sizable infotainment touchscreen.

    Front Row Seats

    It gets four independently controlled in-wheel motors for improved traction, thus making the Lightyear 0 an all-wheel-drive EV. As claimed, the solar panels can provide a maximum of 70km of charge per day. It also has a maximum solar yield of 11,000km in regions with bright sunlight annually. Meanwhile, the production of the Lightyear 0 will start this fall, followed by the commencement of deliveries in November 2022.

    Dashboard
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Audi A8L facelift to be launched in India on 12 July

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    119821 Views
    780 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Venue Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Venue Facelift

    ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    119821 Views
    780 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lightyear 0 becomes the first production-ready solar-powered EV with 625km range