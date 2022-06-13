CarWale
    Mahindra trademarks ‘4Xplor’; to be used for Scorpio-N’s 4WD system

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    47 Views
    - Likely to get different drive modes 

    - Four-wheel-drive likely to be offered in top-spec variants

    As we near the launch of the Mahindra Scorpio-N, new details about the SUV’s drivetrain have emerged on the web. The Indian carmaker has trademarked the term ‘4Xplor’ with the registry. It is most likely that the higher four-wheel-drive variants of the SUV will carry the ‘4Xplor’ suffix. 

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Front View

    The recently leaked owner’s manual of the Mahindra Scorpio-N also reveals a dial for engaging the four-wheel-drive setup along with different terrain/traction modes. Besides this, Mahindra has already confirmed that the Scorpio-N will be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. These will be offered in both manual and automatic transmissions. 

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Front Row Seats

    In terms of features, the Scorpio-N will be loaded with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, wireless charger, Sony stereo system, automatic climate control, USB Type-C ports, cruise control, a push start/stop button, electrically-adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with the new brand logo. To know more about the interiors of the Scorpio-N, click here.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Image
    Mahindra Scorpio-N
    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
