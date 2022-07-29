Mahindra Scorpio-N petrol automatic real-world mileage revealed

-Range starts at Rs 15.45 lakh

-Available in both six and seven-seat guise

The Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in India on June 27, with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh. It’s the fourth generation of the SUV and is currently available in five variants across two engine and gearbox options.

In the first part of the deep dive into the workings of the new Scorpio-N, we tested the diesel automatic variant for real-world fuel efficiency. We found that it gave a city fuel efficiency figure of 12.16kmpl in the city (12.80 MID readout) and a highway figure of 14.46kmpl (15.50 MID readout). Now in the second part, we have tested the petrol automatic model and here are the numbers.

Petrol engine specs

The Mahindra Scorpio-N ‘s petrol engine that we tested is a 2.0-litre GDi unit that produces 200bhp/380Nm and is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. The same engine with a six-speed manual gearbox produces 200bhp/370Nm.

Real-world city fuel efficiency

In our real-world city fuel efficiency test, the Scorpio-N returned 8.34kmpl, while the onboard MID indicated 9.0kmpl.

Real-world Highway fuel efficiency

In the real-world highway fuel efficiency test, the Scorpio-N returned 11.17kmpl while the onboard MID indicated a figure of 12kmpl.