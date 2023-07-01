New car launches and unveils in India in July 2023

Introduction

The month of July has only begun and as we commence our tryst with the monsoon season, carmakers, too, seem to be having a busy month coming up. This month will witness the launch of a new mid-size SUV, an MPV, and a B-SUV. Let us understand more about these models in detail.

Kia Seltos facelift – 4 July

The Seltos facelift is arguably one of the most anticipated models to be launched in the country this year. Now, Kia India is all set to pull the covers off this updated rival to the Maruti Grand Vitara and Hyundai Creta next week.

Apart from a range of cosmetic and feature updates, the new Kia Seltos is also likely to debut with a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor that will replace the 1.4-litre mill which was discontinued after the BS6 Phase 2 emissions came into effect. Apart from this, the 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel mills are expected to be carried over unchanged. Spy shots of the facelifted Seltos have already surfaced, revealing key details of the upcoming SUV.

Maruti Invicto – 5 July

Maruti Suzuki will announce the prices of its Innova Hycross-based MPV, called the Invicto, on 5 July. The model, which was previously expected to be christened Engage, is likely to be offered in a single variant called Alpha Plus.

Under the hood, the Invicto MPV will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor. This hybrid setup will send power to the wheels via an e-CVT unit, which will be the sole transmission on offer.

Hyundai Exter – 10 July

Earlier this year, Hyundai announced a new B-SUV for the Indian market, called the Exter. The Tata Punch rival will be launched in the country on 10 July, and pre-bookings for the model are currently underway. The Exter will get various segment-first features such as a dash-cam with dual cameras, an electric sunroof, and six airbags.

Under the hood, the Exter will source power from a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. Also up for offer will be a CNG version, the prices of which will be revealed at the launch itself.

Honda Elevate bookings – TBA

The Elevate will soon take the fight for Honda in the mid-size SUV segment in the country. Unveiled in May 2023, the Creta rival will be one of five SUVs to be introduced by the carmaker in India by 2030. The launch and price announcement of the model will take place during the festive season.

At the heart of the Elevate mid-size SUV will be a 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol engine generating an output of 113bhp and 143Nm of torque. Transmission options will be limited to a six-speed manual unit or a CVT unit. There will be no hybrid on offer, as Honda will go the EV way by introducing an electric version in 2026.