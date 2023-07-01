CarWale
    AD

    New car launches and unveils in India in July 2023

    Read inதமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    644 Views
    New car launches and unveils in India in July 2023

    Introduction

    The month of July has only begun and as we commence our tryst with the monsoon season, carmakers, too, seem to be having a busy month coming up. This month will witness the launch of a new mid-size SUV, an MPV, and a B-SUV. Let us understand more about these models in detail.

    Kia Seltos facelift – 4 July

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Seltos facelift is arguably one of the most anticipated models to be launched in the country this year. Now, Kia India is all set to pull the covers off this updated rival to the Maruti Grand Vitara and Hyundai Creta next week.

    Apart from a range of cosmetic and feature updates, the new Kia Seltos is also likely to debut with a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor that will replace the 1.4-litre mill which was discontinued after the BS6 Phase 2 emissions came into effect. Apart from this, the 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel mills are expected to be carried over unchanged. Spy shots of the facelifted Seltos have already surfaced, revealing key details of the upcoming SUV.

    Maruti Invicto – 5 July

    Right Side View

    Maruti Suzuki will announce the prices of its Innova Hycross-based MPV, called  the Invicto, on 5 July. The model, which was previously expected to be christened Engage, is likely to be offered in a single variant called Alpha Plus.

    Under the hood, the Invicto MPV will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor. This hybrid setup will send power to the wheels via an e-CVT unit, which will be the sole transmission on offer.

    Hyundai Exter – 10 July

    Front View

    Earlier this year, Hyundai announced a new B-SUV for the Indian market, called the Exter. The Tata Punch rival will be launched in the country on 10 July, and pre-bookings for the model are currently underway. The Exter will get various segment-first features such as a dash-cam with dual cameras, an electric sunroof, and six airbags.

    Under the hood, the Exter will source power from a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. Also up for offer will be a CNG version, the prices of which will be revealed at the launch itself. 

    Honda Elevate bookings – TBA

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Elevate will soon take the fight for Honda in the mid-size SUV segment in the country. Unveiled in May 2023, the Creta rival will be one of five SUVs to be introduced by the carmaker in India by 2030. The launch and price announcement of the model will take place during the festive season.

    At the heart of the Elevate mid-size SUV will be a 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol engine generating an output of 113bhp and 143Nm of torque. Transmission options will be limited to a six-speed manual unit or a CVT unit. There will be no hybrid on offer, as Honda will go the EV way by introducing an electric version in 2026.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Aura petrol manual real-world mileage and driving range

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Exter Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3745 Views
    18 Likes
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4814 Views
    15 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport
    Rs. 10.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Rs. 9.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Invicto

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Hyundai Exter
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Jul 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3745 Views
    18 Likes
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4814 Views
    15 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New car launches and unveils in India in July 2023