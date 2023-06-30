Hyundai Aura petrol manual real-world mileage and driving range

- Aura gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 82bhp of power

- Comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox

2023 Hyundai Aura comes with an updated engine

The Hyundai Aura has maintained steady sales, performing reasonably well compared to the Honda Amaze, although it lags significantly behind the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The 2023 model of this subcompact sedan has been updated with an engine that complies with RDE emission norms. To determine its real-world fuel efficiency, we conducted a mileage test of the petrol manual version.

Hyundai Aura petrol manual mileage in the city

After filling up the tank of the Aura, we drove it on our regular city test route. The compact sedan consumed 5.53 litres of petrol indicating a real-world mileage of 13.56kmpl. This is pretty close to the 13.8kmpl fuel economy indicated on the instrument cluster.

Hyundai Aura petrol manual mileage on the highway

We conducted a similar test on our highway route, and the Aura consumed 4.46 litres of fuel after travelling 83km, indicating a mileage of 18.6kmpl. Once again, this is close to the fuel efficiency of 19.3kmpl displayed on the MID. As a result, the sub-compact sedan can cover a distance of approximately 600km on a full tank of 37 litres, with an overall real-world average of 16.08kmpl.

Hyundai Aura petrol manual engine and gearbox specifications

The engine options for the Hyundai Aura now include just the 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, Kappa petrol engine. It produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT. While a CNG manual variant is available, buyers no longer have the option of a turbo engine. Nevertheless, the new engine is RDE-compliant and can run on E20 fuel, which is a blend of petrol and 20 per cent ethanol.