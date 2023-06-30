Kia Seltos dashboard teaser shows off 3 new features

- Kia Seltos facelift's new teaser out

- Highlights new features

2023 Kia Seltos teaser: What's new?

Kia India has released another teaser for the 2023 Seltos facelift before its launch next week. The first promotional video showcased the fascia of the upcoming C-segment SUV, among other features. However, the latest teaser provides more information. Here are the top three new features that we discovered through the dashboard teaser of the soon-to-be-unveiled Seltos.

1. Kia Seltos gets a fully digital instrument cluster

The latest teaser showcases the dashboard which features a twin-connected screen setup. Here, the infotainment screen and instrument cluster are expected to measure 10.25-inch each. It's worth noting that the instrument cluster is now a full-colour LCD unit, unlike the semi-digital layout seen in the Kia Carens. We anticipate that the digital instrument cluster will offer customisable display modes, similar to those available in the Hyundai Alcazar.

2. Kia Seltos with ADAS: Gets lane-keep assist

There have been speculations about the Seltos being equipped with ADAS, but its exact level is yet to be confirmed. However, the icons suggest that the SUV will have a lane-keep assist system, which includes monitoring and intervention capabilities. This feature helps drivers from unintentionally drifting out of their lane and enhances the driving aid systems. The instrument cluster will indicate a warning to alert the driver when the car is moving away from the line projected in front. Although this monitoring is intended to be a driver safety aid and not an auto-pilot, we hope this lane-keep assist system will also provide corrective steering to prevent the vehicle from leaving the marked lane. If so, the Seltos is likely to come equipped with adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance technology, blind-spot monitoring, and other features commonly provided in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

3. Segment first feature in the Seltos: Dual-zone climate control

The dashboard of the Seltos clearly displays distinct controls for setting the air conditioner’s temperature, confirming that the SUV comes equipped with dual-zone climate control. This is a useful feature, particularly if the driver and passenger have different temperature preferences. This is the first time such a feature is being offered in this segment, and we hope to see it in more SUVs in the near future.

2023 Kia Seltos: Engine specifications

Currently, the Seltos in India is powered by 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, following the discontinuation of the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. However, the Seltos facelift might feature a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with a higher state of tune, similar to the Carens. We believe that this engine will likely be reserved for the GT trim to provide exclusivity.

2023 Kia Seltos: Competition

The Seltos facelift will remain a competitor to other C-segment SUVs, including the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, and the upcoming Honda Elevate.