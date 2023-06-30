CarWale
    AD

    Kia Seltos dashboard teaser shows off 3 new features

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    4,045 Views
    Kia Seltos dashboard teaser shows off 3 new features

    - Kia Seltos facelift's new teaser out

    - Highlights new features

    2023 Kia Seltos teaser: What's new?

    Kia India has released another teaser for the 2023 Seltos facelift before its launch next week. The first promotional video showcased the fascia of the upcoming C-segment SUV, among other features. However, the latest teaser provides more information. Here are the top three new features that we discovered through the dashboard teaser of the soon-to-be-unveiled Seltos.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Instrument Cluster

    1. Kia Seltos gets a fully digital instrument cluster

    The latest teaser showcases the dashboard which features a twin-connected screen setup. Here, the infotainment screen and instrument cluster are expected to measure 10.25-inch each. It's worth noting that the instrument cluster is now a full-colour LCD unit, unlike the semi-digital layout seen in the Kia Carens. We anticipate that the digital instrument cluster will offer customisable display modes, similar to those available in the Hyundai Alcazar.

    2. Kia Seltos with ADAS: Gets lane-keep assist

    There have been speculations about the Seltos being equipped with ADAS, but its exact level is yet to be confirmed. However, the icons suggest that the SUV will have a lane-keep assist system, which includes monitoring and intervention capabilities. This feature helps drivers from unintentionally drifting out of their lane and enhances the driving aid systems. The instrument cluster will indicate a warning to alert the driver when the car is moving away from the line projected in front. Although this monitoring is intended to be a driver safety aid and not an auto-pilot, we hope this lane-keep assist system will also provide corrective steering to prevent the vehicle from leaving the marked lane. If so, the Seltos is likely to come equipped with adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance technology, blind-spot monitoring, and other features commonly provided in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

    Kia Seltos Facelift Infotainment System

    3. Segment first feature in the Seltos: Dual-zone climate control

    The dashboard of the Seltos clearly displays distinct controls for setting the air conditioner’s temperature, confirming that the SUV comes equipped with dual-zone climate control. This is a useful feature, particularly if the driver and passenger have different temperature preferences. This is the first time such a feature is being offered in this segment, and we hope to see it in more SUVs in the near future.

    Kia Seltos Facelift AC Controls

    2023 Kia Seltos: Engine specifications

    Currently, the Seltos in India is powered by 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, following the discontinuation of the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. However, the Seltos facelift might feature a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with a higher state of tune, similar to the Carens. We believe that this engine will likely be reserved for the GT trim to provide exclusivity.

    2023 Kia Seltos: Competition

    The Seltos facelift will remain a competitor to other C-segment SUVs, including the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, and the upcoming Honda Elevate.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Front View
    Kia Seltos Facelift Image
    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Aura petrol manual real-world mileage and driving range
     Next 
    Mahindra partners with South Indian Bank to provide finance solutions

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Invicto

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Hyundai Exter
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Jul 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Seltos dashboard teaser shows off 3 new features