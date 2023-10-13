CarWale
    AD

    Citroen C3 Aircross launched in India: What else can you buy?

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    323 Views
    Citroen C3 Aircross launched in India: What else can you buy?
    • Available in five variants
    • Only petrol power is on offer

    The Citroen C3 Aircross has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). There are five variants, 10 colour options, and five- and seven-seat layouts to choose from, depending on the variants. This is Citroen’s third vehicle for India, and here is everything you can buy for the price of the C3 Aircross range. 

    CarVariantPrice (ex-showroom lakh)
    Maruti FronxDelta+ Turbo MT9.73
    Maruti BrezzaLXi CNG9.24
    Kia SonetHTE diesel MT9.95
    Nissan MagniteXV CVT10
    Renault KigerRXT Turbo MT10
    Mahindra XUV300W6 petrol MT10

    Citroen C3 Aircross You 5-seater (Rs. 9.99 lakh)

    This is the entry-level version of the C3 Aircross range, and for its price, you get mid-spec versions of almost all the sub-four compact SUVs on sale currently. This includes the Maruti Fronx Delta+ turbo MT, Maruti Brezza LXi CNG, Kia Sonet HTE iMT diesel, Nissan Magnite XV CVT, Renault Kiger RXT turbo MT, and the Mahindra XUV300 W6 petrol MT. 

    CarVariantPrice (ex-showroom lakh)
    Maruti FronxAlpha Turbo MT11.48
    Maruti BrezzaZXi MT DT11.21
    Kia SonetHTK+ diesel iMT9.95
    Renault KigerRXZ Turbo CVT DT11.23
    Mahindra XUV300W8 petrol MT11.51

    Citroen C3 Aircross Plus 5-seater (Rs. 11.34 lakh)

    This is the second-level version of the C3 Aircross and is priced Rs. 1.35 lakh more than the entry-level You variant. The feature list is significantly improved here, and for its price, you can have the Maruti Fronx Alpha Turbo, Maruti Brezza ZXi MT, Kia Sonet HTK+ diesel iMT, Renault Kiger RXZ dual-tone CVT, and the Mahindra XUV300 W8 petrol MT. 

    CarVariantPrice (ex-showroom lakh)
    Maruti FronxAlpha Turbo MT DT11.64
    Kia SonetAurochs 1.0 iMT11.85

    Citroen C3 Aircross Plus 7-seater (Rs. 11.69 lakh)

    Add another Rs. 35,000, and you can have the Plus variant, which is a seven-seater version with three rows of seating. While you can consider all the rivals of the five-seater model, the three-row version also takes on the Maruti Fronx Alpha Turbo MT dual-tone and the Kia Sonet Aurochs 1.0-litre iMT.  

    CarVariantPrice (ex-showroom lakh)
    Maruti FronxZeta Turbo AT12.06
    Maruti BrezzaZXi CNG12
    Kia SonetHTX DCT11.99
    Hyundai CretaE diesel11.96

    Citroen C3 Aircross Max 5-seater (Rs. 11.99 lakh)

    Leap over another Rs. 30,000, and you can have a fully-loaded Citroen C3 Aircross with features like alloy wheels, reverse camera, touchscreen, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, front fog lamps, rear wiper, and rear camera. At this price, you can have the Maruti Fronx Zeta Turbo AT, Maruti Brezza ZXi CNG, and the Kia Sonet HTX DCT. Here, the larger SUVs make an appearance for the first time in the form of the Hyundai Creta in the E 1.5 diesel MT trim. 

    CarVariantPrice (ex-showroom lakh)
    Maruti BrezzaZXi+ MT12.48
    Kia SonetAurochs DCT12.39
    Mahindra XUV300W6 diesel AMT12.31
    MG AstorSuper 1.5 MT12.52
    Kia SeltosHTK petrol MT12.1

    Citroen C3 Aircross Max 7-seater (Rs. 12.34 lakh)

    This is the most expensive version of the C3 Aircross that you can buy, and it is priced Rs. 35,000 over its five-seat sibling. You get the same feature list and exterior design but an extra row of seats. This fully loaded model is where the sub-four compact SUVs start to top out, and now you have entry-level versions of the next rung of vehicles. In this price bracket, you can have the Maruti Brezza ZXi+ MT, Kia Sonet Aurochs DCT, Mahindra XUV300 W6 diesel AMT, MG Astor Super 1.5 MT, and the Kia Seltos HTK petrol MT.   

    Citroen C3 Aircross Image
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Pre-facelift Tata Safari waiting period in October revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Citroen C3 Aircross Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th SEP
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th SEP
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Safari Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Oct 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Oct 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen eC3
    Citroen eC3
    Rs. 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen C3 Aircross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 11.65 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 12.09 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 11.27 Lakh
    PuneRs. 11.65 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 11.92 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.10 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 11.54 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 11.53 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 10.94 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen C3 Aircross launched in India: What else can you buy?