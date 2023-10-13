Citroen C3 Aircross launched in India: What else can you buy?

Available in five variants

Only petrol power is on offer

The Citroen C3 Aircross has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). There are five variants, 10 colour options, and five- and seven-seat layouts to choose from, depending on the variants. This is Citroen’s third vehicle for India, and here is everything you can buy for the price of the C3 Aircross range.

Car Variant Price (ex-showroom lakh) Maruti Fronx Delta+ Turbo MT 9.73 Maruti Brezza LXi CNG 9.24 Kia Sonet HTE diesel MT 9.95 Nissan Magnite XV CVT 10 Renault Kiger RXT Turbo MT 10 Mahindra XUV300 W6 petrol MT 10

Citroen C3 Aircross You 5-seater (Rs. 9.99 lakh)

This is the entry-level version of the C3 Aircross range, and for its price, you get mid-spec versions of almost all the sub-four compact SUVs on sale currently. This includes the Maruti Fronx Delta+ turbo MT, Maruti Brezza LXi CNG, Kia Sonet HTE iMT diesel, Nissan Magnite XV CVT, Renault Kiger RXT turbo MT, and the Mahindra XUV300 W6 petrol MT.

Car Variant Price (ex-showroom lakh) Maruti Fronx Alpha Turbo MT 11.48 Maruti Brezza ZXi MT DT 11.21 Kia Sonet HTK+ diesel iMT 9.95 Renault Kiger RXZ Turbo CVT DT 11.23 Mahindra XUV300 W8 petrol MT 11.51

Citroen C3 Aircross Plus 5-seater (Rs. 11.34 lakh)

This is the second-level version of the C3 Aircross and is priced Rs. 1.35 lakh more than the entry-level You variant. The feature list is significantly improved here, and for its price, you can have the Maruti Fronx Alpha Turbo, Maruti Brezza ZXi MT, Kia Sonet HTK+ diesel iMT, Renault Kiger RXZ dual-tone CVT, and the Mahindra XUV300 W8 petrol MT.

Car Variant Price (ex-showroom lakh) Maruti Fronx Alpha Turbo MT DT 11.64 Kia Sonet Aurochs 1.0 iMT 11.85

Citroen C3 Aircross Plus 7-seater (Rs. 11.69 lakh)

Add another Rs. 35,000, and you can have the Plus variant, which is a seven-seater version with three rows of seating. While you can consider all the rivals of the five-seater model, the three-row version also takes on the Maruti Fronx Alpha Turbo MT dual-tone and the Kia Sonet Aurochs 1.0-litre iMT.

Car Variant Price (ex-showroom lakh) Maruti Fronx Zeta Turbo AT 12.06 Maruti Brezza ZXi CNG 12 Kia Sonet HTX DCT 11.99 Hyundai Creta E diesel 11.96

Citroen C3 Aircross Max 5-seater (Rs. 11.99 lakh)

Leap over another Rs. 30,000, and you can have a fully-loaded Citroen C3 Aircross with features like alloy wheels, reverse camera, touchscreen, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, front fog lamps, rear wiper, and rear camera. At this price, you can have the Maruti Fronx Zeta Turbo AT, Maruti Brezza ZXi CNG, and the Kia Sonet HTX DCT. Here, the larger SUVs make an appearance for the first time in the form of the Hyundai Creta in the E 1.5 diesel MT trim.

Car Variant Price (ex-showroom lakh) Maruti Brezza ZXi+ MT 12.48 Kia Sonet Aurochs DCT 12.39 Mahindra XUV300 W6 diesel AMT 12.31 MG Astor Super 1.5 MT 12.52 Kia Seltos HTK petrol MT 12.1

Citroen C3 Aircross Max 7-seater (Rs. 12.34 lakh)

This is the most expensive version of the C3 Aircross that you can buy, and it is priced Rs. 35,000 over its five-seat sibling. You get the same feature list and exterior design but an extra row of seats. This fully loaded model is where the sub-four compact SUVs start to top out, and now you have entry-level versions of the next rung of vehicles. In this price bracket, you can have the Maruti Brezza ZXi+ MT, Kia Sonet Aurochs DCT, Mahindra XUV300 W6 diesel AMT, MG Astor Super 1.5 MT, and the Kia Seltos HTK petrol MT.