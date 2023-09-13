Tata Nexon facelift to be launched tomorrow

Offered in 11 variants

Gets two new gearbox options

Tata Motors is all set to launch the much-awaited Tata Nexon facelift in India tomorrow, 14 September. The bookings for the five-seater SUV have already commenced against a token amount of Rs. 21,000 and the deliveries are expected to begin soon after the launch.

Inside, the cabin of the Nexon facelift comes wrapped in a dual-tone purple-black interior theme, new digital instrument cluster, Land Rover-inspired gear lever, height-adjustable and ventilated front seats, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless mobile connectivity. A few other notable features include a wireless charger, voice-enabled sunroof, two-spoke steering wheel, and a new aircon panel.

Tata Nexon facelift continues to get the same powertrain options as that of the outgoing. The SUV can be had in a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The most prominent change is the addition of two new gearboxes, a five-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT. Apart from this, it still gets a six-speed manual.