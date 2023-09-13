CarWale
    Tata Nexon facelift to be launched tomorrow

    Tata Nexon facelift to be launched tomorrow
    • Offered in 11 variants 
    • Gets two new gearbox options

    Tata Motors is all set to launch the much-awaited Tata Nexon facelift in India tomorrow, 14 September. The bookings for the five-seater SUV have already commenced against a token amount of Rs. 21,000 and the deliveries are expected to begin soon after the launch. 

    Tata Nexon Facelift Infotainment System

    Inside, the cabin of the Nexon facelift comes wrapped in a dual-tone purple-black interior theme, new digital instrument cluster, Land Rover-inspired gear lever, height-adjustable and ventilated front seats, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless mobile connectivity. A few other notable features include a wireless charger, voice-enabled sunroof, two-spoke steering wheel, and a new aircon panel. 

    Tata Nexon Facelift Engine Shot

    Tata Nexon facelift continues to get the same powertrain options as that of the outgoing. The SUV can be had in a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The most prominent change is the addition of two new gearboxes, a five-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT. Apart from this, it still gets a six-speed manual. 

    Tata Nexon Facelift Image
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
