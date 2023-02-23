CarWale

    2023 Nissan Magnite — Top 5 highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    2023 Nissan Magnite — Top 5 highlights

    Nissan has silently updated the Magnite with new features and rejigged the line-up. Let's take a look at the top five highlights of this 2023 edition of the compact SUV.

    1. Standard new safety features

    The Magnite is offered in five variants — XE, XL, XV Executive, XV, and XV Premium. All these versions get a standard safety kit comprising of a tyre pressure monitoring system, traction control, hill start assist, electronic stability control, and hydraulic brake assist.

    2. Benefits of having the top-spec trim

    The top XV Premium variant gets a 360-degree camera, LED fog lamps, and over 50 connected car features along with smart-watch connectivity. This is over and above the features offered on the lower variants.

    Nissan Magnite Car Roof

    3. Revisions to mid-spec XL trim

    According to the Magnite’s brochure, the mid-level XL variant misses out on the parcel tray and two tweeters in the front.

    4. Will be costlier

    The prices for the Magnite start at Rs 5.97 lakh (ex-showroom) which is way costlier than its launch price in 2020. However, the price hikes over the years have made all the cars expensive, including the Magnite. Still, our sources say that the compact SUV is expected to get costlier by about Rs 4,000 to up to Rs 20,500 from the last recorded prices. This shall vary according to variant and all the latest on-road prices will be available with dealers soon.

    5. RDE-compliant engines

    The carmaker is offering the SUV with the same set of engines, save for the fact that these units are RDE-compliant now. There's a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol unit that produces 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill churns out 99bhp and 160Nm. Both these engines come with a five-speed manual transmission, with the turbo version getting a CVT option as well.

    Nissan Magnite Left Side View
    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 5.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
