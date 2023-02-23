CarWale

    Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition – All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    1,037 Views
    Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition – All you need to know

    Market introduction:

    Tata Motors launched the Red Dark Edition of the Nexon on 22 February 2023 at a starting price of Rs 12.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon Red Dark Edition was launched alongside the Red Dark Editions of Safari and Harrier. It is based on the existing Dark Edition of the SUV lineup. 

    Performance:

    Tata Nexon Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the Nexon Red Dark Edition is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates 118bhp and 170Nm of torque while the 1.5-litre oil burner churns out 108bhp and 260Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and an optional AMT unit. 

    Now, the diesel engine is updated to meet the new emission norms of BS6 Phase-2 featuring RDE and is an E-20 complaint. 

    Exterior:

    Tata Nexon Right Front Three Quarter

    Featuring the Nexon Red Dark Edition is an Oberon Black exterior hue with red highlights on the front grille. One can also see the ‘DARK’ badging in red hue on the front fenders of the SUV. It now rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels painted in charcoal black with red brake calipers. 

    Interior:

    Tata Nexon Second Row Seats

    Inside, the cabin comes wrapped in a Carnelian Red theme with diamond-style quilting leatherette seats. Moreover, it gets a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, and an air purifier. It now gets red colour on the door grab handles, centre console, and on the steering wheel. 

    Safety and features:

    Tata Nexon Front Passenger Airbag

    In terms of safety, the Nexon has scored a five-star Global NCAP rating. Apart from this, it gets airbags, seat belt warning, child lock, ISOFIX, overspeed warning, speed sensing door locks, and anti-theft engine immobilizer. 

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2023 Nissan Magnite — Top 5 highlights
     Next 
    2023 BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition revealed globally

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33381 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32841 Views
    146 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero

    ₹ 9.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 9.02 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th FEB
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai New Verna

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.19 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.40 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.81 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.23 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.33 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.66 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.09 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.08 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.65 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33381 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32841 Views
    146 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition – All you need to know