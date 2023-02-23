Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition – All you need to know

Market introduction:

Tata Motors launched the Red Dark Edition of the Nexon on 22 February 2023 at a starting price of Rs 12.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon Red Dark Edition was launched alongside the Red Dark Editions of Safari and Harrier. It is based on the existing Dark Edition of the SUV lineup.

Performance:

Under the hood, the Nexon Red Dark Edition is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates 118bhp and 170Nm of torque while the 1.5-litre oil burner churns out 108bhp and 260Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and an optional AMT unit.

Now, the diesel engine is updated to meet the new emission norms of BS6 Phase-2 featuring RDE and is an E-20 complaint.

Exterior:

Featuring the Nexon Red Dark Edition is an Oberon Black exterior hue with red highlights on the front grille. One can also see the ‘DARK’ badging in red hue on the front fenders of the SUV. It now rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels painted in charcoal black with red brake calipers.

Interior:

Inside, the cabin comes wrapped in a Carnelian Red theme with diamond-style quilting leatherette seats. Moreover, it gets a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, and an air purifier. It now gets red colour on the door grab handles, centre console, and on the steering wheel.

Safety and features:

In terms of safety, the Nexon has scored a five-star Global NCAP rating. Apart from this, it gets airbags, seat belt warning, child lock, ISOFIX, overspeed warning, speed sensing door locks, and anti-theft engine immobilizer.