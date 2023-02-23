Citreon attracts discount of up to Rs 2 lakh

- Benefits only on C3 and C5 Aircross

Citreon India is offering assured benefits worth Rs 50,000 on its hatchback, the C3 and benefits worth Rs 2 Lakh on its crossover, the C5 Aircross. The benefits on the C5 Aircross are only applicable for the models that are manufacturer in 2022. The offers last till 28 February 2023.

Under the hood, the Citreon C3 hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former produced 81bhp and 115Nm of torque while the later belts out 109bhp and 190Nm of torque.

On the other hand, the crossover, the C5 Aircross gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 174bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor comes mated to a eight-speed automatic transmission, which is the sole gearbox on offer.

Recently, Citreon has also commenced bookings of its electric hatchback, the eC3. It gets a 29.2kWh battery pack that helps the motor to generate 56bhp and 143Nm of torque. The brand claims a driving range of 320km on a single, fully charged battery. The deliveries of the eC3 will commence soon in the upcoming days.