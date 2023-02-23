CarWale

    Citroen eC3 deliveries to commence in the coming days

    Jay Shah

    - Prices to be announced soon

    - Available in two variants – Live and Feel

    Last month, Citroen India opened the official bookings of the eC3 EV for Rs 25,000. We can now say that the eC3’s prices will be announced in the coming days followed by the deliveries of the electric hatchback. The Citroen eC3 is being offered in two variants – Live and Feel across 13 colours

    The eC3 sources its power from a 29.2kWh battery pack that feeds the electric motors to develop 56bhp and 143Nm of torque. Citroen claims an electric driving range of 320km and charging options that include 15amp and DC fast charger. We have driven it here’s our detailed driving review

    The Citroen eC3 is the electric derivative of the ICE C3 and gets fender-mounted charging flap and ‘eC3’ badge on the outside to highlights its electric nature. Inside, the digital instrument cluster puts out EV-related information like battery percentage and estimated driving range. Besides this, the conventional gear lever is swapped for a toggle switch to row between drive modes. 

    Post its launch, the Tata Tiago EV will be the chief rival to the Citroen C3 which currently has a starting price of Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom). 

