Kia EV9 spied in production-ready avatar ahead of debut

- The Kia EV9 concept was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

- The model could be powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack

Kia showcased the EV9 Concept at the Auto Expo 2023 in the country last month. While the model is yet to be unveiled in the production-ready format, a single unit of the model was spotted completely undisguised in the upcoming avatar.

As seen in the spy images, the Kia EV9 is finished in the same blue colour that was featured on the concept vehicle. A few notable differences though, include production-ready bits such as the vertically stacked headlamps, LED DRLs, new ORVMs, mono-tone alloy wheels, and rear bumper-mounted number plate holder.

Bits and bobs on the production-ready Kia EV9 such as the signature tiger-nose grille, contrast-coloured skid plates, glossy black cladding, LED tail lights, and integrated spoiler have been carried over from the concept.

Based on Kia’s E-GMP architecture, the EV9 is expected to be powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack at launch. The power output has not been revealed, although the brand claims that a fast charging option will enable the battery to be charged from 10-80 per cent in 20 minutes. More details about the electric SUV are likely to surface in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates.

