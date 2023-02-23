CarWale

    Hyundai Creta waiting period in India stretches up to 30 weeks

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Creta waiting period in India stretches up to 30 weeks

    - The Creta has the highest waiting period in the Hyundai model range

    - The SUV recently received its MY23 update

    The mid-size SUV segment is currently one of the hottest segments of the Indian automobile market. This segment includes models such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, and more. Let us find out about the Creta’s waiting period today.

    Hyundai Creta waiting period

    Hyundai’s most popular product in the country, the Creta, currently has a waiting period of up to 30 weeks. The carmaker recently launched the 2023 Creta which brought along a host of updates.

    Hyundai Creta diesel waiting period             

    The E, EX, S, SX(O) AT SE variants in the diesel guise of the Hyundai Creta have the highest waiting period of up to 30 weeks. This is followed by the S+ SE and SX(O)AT variants, with a waiting period of up to 26 weeks. Customers purchasing the SX variant in the diesel range will have to wait for up to 22 weeks.

    Hyundai Creta petrol waiting period

    Hyundai Creta Right Front Three Quarter

    Coming to the petrol variants, the S trim of the Hyundai Creta has a waiting period of up to 30 weeks, while the SX(O) IVT SE trim has a waiting period of up to 20 weeks. Customers of the E variant will have to wait for up to 18 weeks, whereas the EX and SX IVT trims will take up to 14 weeks before they are delivered to their owners. Meanwhile, the S+ SE, SX, and SX(O) IVT variants command the lowest waiting period of up to 12 weeks in the Creta line-up.

    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
