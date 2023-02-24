CarWale

    Pininfarina Battista sets acceleration record in India

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Pininfarina Battista sets acceleration record in India

    -         Becomes fastest accelerating production car on quarter-mile and half-mile 

    -         Record was set Natrax test facility in Indore 

    Pininfarina Battista has set a new world record by cracking a quarter mile (400 metres) run in 8.55 seconds and a half mile (800 metres) run in 13.38 seconds. The record was set at the Natrax test facility in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where the Battista GT beat the Rimac Nevera’s time by just 0.03 seconds. The Nevera had set the quarter-mile time of 8.58 seconds in April 2021. 

    The electric GT also clocked a top speed of 358.03kmph, thus becoming the fastest car on Indian soil, validated by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). The Battista is the first pure electric car from Pininfarina. It produces over 1,900bhp and 2,340Nm of combined output from four motors on each wheel. For the record run, the electric GT was fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tyres which are available for buyers as well at the time of purchase. 

