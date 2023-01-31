Tata Safari Red Dark Edition - Now in pictures

Tata Motors showcased the Safari Red Dark edition at the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi. This special edition is based on the already existing Dark edition. This time, the Indian carmaker has not just introduced a new colour in the name of a new edition but also introduced features that customers have been demanding for long. Let’s check out the updates and revisions made in the Safari Red Dark edition.

Up front, this new edition gets the same gloss black colour with completely blacked-out elements. What’s new, however, is the red accent in various areas including the grille.

Another noticeable revision is the inclusion of the ADAS radar sensors up front housed in the lower section of the grille.

Onto the sides, the newest additions are the cameras on the ORVMs as part of the 360-degree camera setup.

The rear profile is similar to the standard Dark Edition trim, with no major changes.

The dashboard is now equipped with a larger and sleeker-looking 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Then there’s a new seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster which replaces the old semi-digital unit.

This updated variant of the Safari now comes with red seat upholstery, door grab handles, and a front centre armrest finished in a red hue. Moreover, the SUV also gets an illuminated roof liner on the inside.

