CarWale

    Tata Safari Red Dark Edition - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    380 Views
    Tata Safari Red Dark Edition - Now in pictures

    Tata Motors showcased the Safari Red Dark edition at the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi. This special edition is based on the already existing Dark edition. This time, the Indian carmaker has not just introduced a new colour in the name of a new edition but also introduced features that customers have been demanding for long. Let’s check out the updates and revisions made in the Safari Red Dark edition.

    Tata Safari Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    Up front, this new edition gets the same gloss black colour with completely blacked-out elements. What’s new, however, is the red accent in various areas including the grille.

    Tata Safari Facelift Infotainment System

    Another noticeable revision is the inclusion of the ADAS radar sensors up front housed in the lower section of the grille.

    Tata Safari Facelift Left Side View

    Onto the sides, the newest additions are the cameras on the ORVMs as part of the 360-degree camera setup.

    Tata Safari Facelift Rear View

    The rear profile is similar to the standard Dark Edition trim, with no major changes.

    Tata Safari Facelift Dashboard

    The dashboard is now equipped with a larger and sleeker-looking 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

    Tata Safari Facelift Instrument Cluster

    Then there’s a new seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster which replaces the old semi-digital unit.

    Tata Safari Facelift Front Row Seats

    This updated variant of the Safari now comes with red seat upholstery, door grab handles, and a front centre armrest finished in a red hue. Moreover, the SUV also gets an illuminated roof liner on the inside. 

    Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi

    Tata Safari Facelift Image
    Tata Safari Facelift
    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki has an order backlog of 3,63,000 units

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Safari Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Tata Safari Facelift Left Front Three Quarter
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33204 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32804 Views
    146 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33204 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32804 Views
    146 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Safari Red Dark Edition - Now in pictures