    Maruti Suzuki has an order backlog of 3,63,000 units

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Haji Chakralwale

    - 1.19 lakh orders of the newly launched models are pending

    - Fronx and Jimny will be launched in Q1 FY2023-24

    Maruti Suzuki, the mass-segment carmaker has the largest market share in the Indian automobile industry. During the FY2022-23, from April to December, the brand managed to sell 12,56,623 units of cars domestically.

    During the Q3 of F2022-23, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 4,65,911 units, including export numbers. Now, as per reports, the brand has pending orders of around 3.63 lakh units as of December 2022. Out of which, around 1.19 lakh orders were of the newly launched models, including Grand Vitara and Baleno, among others.

    Maruti Suzuki will try to scale up its production capacity and deliver more vehicles to complete the list of pending orders. Moreover, the brand has also started to take bookings of recently unveiled Fronx and Jimny.

    In other news, the launch and price reveal of Fronx and Jimny are slated to happen sometime in Q1 FY2023-24.

