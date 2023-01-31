CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki achieves 25 million cumulative domestic sales in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    - Maruti Suzuki has 17 models on sale currently

    - The brand will likely launch Fronx and Jimny in Q1 FY2023-24.

    Suzuki Motor Corporation’s subsidiary in India, Maruti Suzuki India Limited achieved the milestone of 25 million cumulative domestic sales on 9 January, 2023. Maruti Suzuki rolled out its first car, Maruti 800, in December 1983. The Indian brand has dominated the market with its best-selling vehicle portfolio since its inception.

    Currently, Maruti Suzuki sells 17 vehicles, including petrol and CNG models, which are produced and sold here in the country. Notably, in February 2022, the brand achieved the milestone of selling one million CNG models in India. 

    Recently, the carmaker unveiled two popular products, Fronx and Jimny, at the Auto Expo 2023. The bookings have commenced for both and the launch is expected to happen in Q1 of FY2023-24.

