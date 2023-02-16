Mahindra records 33,040 unit sales in January 2023; Bolero becomes bestseller

- Bolero SUV contributed 145 per cent in Y-o-Y growth

- Mahindra Thar incurred a decline in sales by 5 per cent

Mahindra, the Indian SUV manufacturer, has recorded a 66 per cent Y-o-Y growth with 33,040 units sold in January 2023 against 19,860 units during the same month in the previous year. On an M-o-M basis, the automaker accounted for a 17 per cent growth in sales as compared to that December 2022 when the brand logged 28,333 unit sales.

The Bolero SUV remains the bestseller for Mahindra with a domestic sale of 8,574 units last month, compared to 3,506 units in January 2022. The Bolero nameplate contributed 145 per cent to the Y-o-Y growth in the tally. Second on the list is the Scorpio lineup, of which 8,715 units were sold last month as compared to 3,026 units in January 2022.

The XUV700 finished third, with 40 per cent yearly growth by recording 5,787 unit sales in January 2023 as compared to 4,119 units sold in January 2022. Meanwhile, 5,390 units of Mahindra XUV300 were sold last month as compared to 4,550 units in the same month previous year.

On the other hand, the lifestyle SUV, Mahindra Thar sold 4,410 units in January 2023 as against 4,646 units in January 2022. This resulted in a decline in its sales numbers by 5 per cent over the year.

Interestingly, Marazzo, the only MPV on sale by Mahindra, recorded 164 unit sales in January 2023, while the number stood at zero in the same month last year.