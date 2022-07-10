Tata Motors sells 3.16 lakh cars in Q1 of FY23

-48 per cent growth as compared to Q1 of FY22

-Total sales include commercial vehicles

Tata Motors moved 316443 units in the first quarter of FY23 as compared to 214250 units in the same period last year. Of this, the passenger vehicle sales stood at 212914 units as compared to 161780 units in Q1 of FY22. The growth in numbers was significantly attributed to the opening of global markets in Q1 of FY23 as opposed to the second wave of COVID-19 that had affected many markets globally.

In the domestic market, Tata sold 45197 private vehicles in June 2022 and total 130125 units in the period April to June. SUVs contributed to 68 per cent of the total growth while on the EV front 9283 units were moved with Tata expanding its portfolio in May 2022 to include the bigger range Tata Nexon EV MAX.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 82,587 vehicles of which Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 14,596 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 67,991 vehicles.