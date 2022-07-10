CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors sells 3.16 lakh cars in Q1 of FY23

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    125 Views
    Tata Motors sells 3.16 lakh cars in Q1 of FY23

    -48 per cent growth as compared to Q1 of FY22

    -Total sales include commercial vehicles 

    Tata Motors moved 316443 units in the first quarter of FY23 as compared to 214250 units in the same period last year. Of this, the passenger vehicle sales stood at 212914 units as compared to 161780 units in Q1 of FY22. The growth in numbers was significantly attributed to the opening of global markets in Q1 of FY23 as opposed to the second wave of COVID-19 that had affected many markets globally.

    In the domestic market, Tata sold 45197 private vehicles in June 2022 and total 130125 units in the period April to June. SUVs contributed to 68 per cent of the total growth while on the EV front 9283 units were moved with Tata expanding its portfolio in May 2022 to include the bigger range Tata Nexon EV MAX.     

    Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 82,587 vehicles of which Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 14,596 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 67,991 vehicles.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV400 deliveries to begin in Q4 of FY 2022
     Next 
    Top-three Kia cars sold in India in June 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32576 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32576 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors sells 3.16 lakh cars in Q1 of FY23