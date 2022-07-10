CarWale
    Mahindra XUV400 deliveries to begin in Q4 of FY 2022

    Desirazu Venkat

    -This will be the production version of the eXUV300 

    -Unveil in September

    Unveil

    Mahindra recently announced that its first dedicated EV will be unveiled for the Indian market in September of this year. It will be the production version of the eXUV300 that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. We’ve looked into the eXUV300 and many of its design cues should find their way into the production-ready XUV400.

    Deliveries

    Mahindra has said that deliveries of the XUV400 electric vehicle will start in Q4 of F2022 indicating that it will start production of the vehicle towards the end of this calendar year. We expect a price announcement at the 2023 Auto Expo that will take place from January 5 to January 10, 2023.   

    Global reveal of BEV plans

    Even before unveiling of the XUV400, Mahindra will showcase its first range of electric SUVs on 15 August in the UK. These will be battery electric vehicles and will be showcased at their facility in Oxfordshire in the UK. 

    Rivals

    When launched, it will mainly take on the Tata Nexon EV and Nexon EV MAX. Expect future rivals from MG, Honda, Kia, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Hyundai

