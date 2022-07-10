CarWale
    Discounts of over Rs 40,000 on Tata Safari, Harrier, and Nexon in July 2022

    Jay Shah

    420 Views
    Discounts of over Rs 40,000 on Tata Safari, Harrier, and Nexon in July 2022

    - No discount offers on the CNG versions of Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor

    - Safari and Harrier gets highest discount of Rs 40,000

    Tata Motors has listed an array of discounts on some of its models, such as the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari this month. These discounts are in the form of cash discounts, exchange discounts, and corporate benefits. Read on to know the model-wise offers. 

    All variants of Tata Safari and Tata Harrier are available with exchange benefits of Rs 40,000. Additionally, the Harrier benefits with rural discount, corporate discount, and healthcare workers scheme of up to Rs 5,000. Then, Tata Nexon is offered with corporate discount and healthcare workers discount of Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. 

    The offers on the Tata Tigor include an exchange discount of Rs 10,000 for XE and XM variants. The XZ and XZ+ trims are offered with an exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and a consumer scheme of Rs 10,000. It is to be noted that these offers do not apply to the CNG variants of the hatchback and sedan. The rural discount stands at Rs 2,500 while the corporate benefit is capped at Rs 3,000 for both the models. 

    The budget hatchback Tata Tiago, which was recently launched with a CNG alternative, the XE, XM, and XT variants of the hatchback are offered with an exchange discount of Rs 10,000. Whereas, the higher XZ and XZ+ trims get an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000. 

    The mentioned offers are valid till 31 July, 2022 and may vary depending on location and variants.

