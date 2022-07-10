Kia to install 15 150kWh charging stations across India by August 2022

- Kia inaugurated its first 150kWh charging station in Delhi

- The brand will launch its India-specific EV by 2025

Kia India installed its first 150kWh charging station in Delhi earlier this week, located at Dhingra Kia, Gurgaon. The new charger is part of the company's plan to set up 15 such chargers in 12 cities by next month.

The new Kia 150kWh charging stations will be set up at Jayanti Kia in Delhi, Allied Motors in Noida, and Rajesh Motors in Jaipur in the northern part of the country. In western India, this will be introduced at Autobahn Kia in Mumbai, Crystal Auto in Pune, as well as Supernova Kia and West Coast Kia in Ahmedabad.

In southern India, the 150kWh charging stations will be setup at Capital Kia in Chennai, Incheon Kia in Kochi, Epitome automobiles and VST central in Bengaluru, as well as Automotive Kia and Car Kia in Hyderabad. In eastern India, the high-capacity charging station will be installed at Eastern Kia at Kolkata. The company launched the EV6 in the country, and we have already driven the car earlier this year.